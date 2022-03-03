FTSE drops as war continues in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FTSE drops as war continues in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 5.25pm
City traders offloaded stocks on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE 100’s march was a slow descent into deep red territory as it sunk back towards the lows seen a week ago when Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.

The index ended the day on a much worse footing than most of its major international peers, dragged down by ITV and St Petersburg-headquartered Polymetal.

After a total collapse when Vladimir Putin ordered his tanks over the border a week ago, the FTSE bounced back a day later, wiping out all of its losses.

But after a fall on Monday the index treaded water until Thursday, when it slowly but steadily descended throughout the day.

It closed at 7,238.85, down 2.6%, a drop of 190.71 points.

It was a poor showing even when compared to international peers. On Wall Street the S&P 500 had dropped 0.5% as markets were closing in London and the Dow Jones lost 0.4%.

In Europe the German Dax index lost 2.2%, while France’s Cac 40 closed down 1.8%.

“Wednesday’s rebound was predictably short-lived against the backdrop of reports of intensifying attacks by Russian troops as they close in on cities across the country,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda.

“The sanctions that have been levelled at Russia since the invasion started have been far more severe than many expected and we’re learning more about their devastating impact with every passing day.

“While there is some hope that talks between the two countries can yield a breakthrough, it’s tough to see where a compromise can be found or whether Russia is even interested in one.

“It was involved in talks before it crossed the border and it’s clear now that there was no intention to find a diplomatic solution.”

On currency markets a pound could buy 1.3332 dollars, a drop of 0.06%, or 1.2061 euros, up 0.02%.

Oil hit a record not seen in 10 years during the day, with Brent crude pushing towards 120 dollars per barrel, but by the end of the day it had given back some of those gains, at 113.09 dollars.

In company news the London Stock Exchange topped the FTSE 100 with a 9.6% rise, after it suspended trading in 28 companies linked to Russia.

The move was sparked by sanctions on Russia and the stock exchange said it was “closely monitoring” the conflict’s impact and took the decision to ensure that it could run an “orderly market”.

ITV saw its shares drop more than 27% after investors became worried over the amount of money it plans to spend to launch a new on-demand platform called ITVX.

The business said that it hopes to double digital sales by 2026, and posted an increase in annual profits.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were London Stock Exchange, up 614p to 6,984p, Glencore, up 23.9p to 476.5p, Anglo American, up 39p to 3,968p, Royal Mail, up 2p to 361p, and Severn Trent, up 5p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Polymetal, down 129p to 177.6p, ITV, down 30p to 80.22p, Admiral Group, down 418p to 2,540p, Evraz, down 7p to 53.1p, and Melrose Industries, down 12p to 129.9p.

