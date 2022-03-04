Homebuyers ‘have wider choice of properties coming on the market’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Homebuyers ‘have wider choice of properties coming on the market’

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 12.03am
The choice of homes on the market is starting to pick up, Zoopla has reported (Yui Mok/PA)
The choice of homes on the market is starting to pick up, Zoopla has reported (Yui Mok/PA)

The choice of homes on the market is starting to pick up, particularly for buyers looking for family-sized houses, a property website has reported.

Zoopla said the volume of new listings of homes for sale is now running at 5% above the five-year average.

New supply is up compared with pre-coronavirus pandemic levels for this time of year in Scotland, the East Midlands, the north east of England and Yorkshire, and is matching its pre-pandemic levels in the north west of England and West Midlands, Zoopla said.

New listings have risen for all property types in the first two months of the year compared with 2021, particularly for three and four-bedroom detached family homes, it added.

Zoopla put the average UK house price at £244,100 – which it said is about £80,000 higher than a decade ago.

In a sign of the continued strength of demand for properties, in January, half of all homes where sales were agreed were snapped up within three weeks of coming to market, compared to a third of properties during the same period last year.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla said: “The sheer level of activity in the market in recent years eroded the stock of homes for sale.

“But the data indicates that more homes are now coming to the market, as movers and other owners list their properties for sale, and this will create more choice for the many buyers active in the market.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Buyers are coming under increasing pressure. Even if they decide they can take the interest rate rises in December and February on the chin, rising prices may be enough to cool their enthusiasm.

“With much higher energy bills hitting the nation’s doormats, the cost of filling up at the forecourt soaring, and higher prices on everything from food to furniture, there will come a time when a bigger mortgage feels like a step too far.”

