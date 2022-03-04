Rishi Sunak urged to cut VAT on fuel as drivers are hit by record prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rishi Sunak urged to cut VAT on fuel as drivers are hit by record prices

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 10.58am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to cut VAT on petrol and diesel as drivers continue to be hit by record prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to cut VAT on petrol and diesel as drivers continue to be hit by record prices (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to cut VAT on fuel as drivers continue to be hit by record pump prices.

The RAC issued the plea after data firm Experian Catalist said the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 153.50p on Thursday, up from 152.20p on Wednesday.

The cost of diesel rose from 155.79p to a record 157.47p over the same period.

Oil prices have spiked due to concerns over the reliability of supplies since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “This latest round of rises means the price of a litre of unleaded has now gone up by nearly 4p in just a week, adding £1.86 to the cost of filling a 55-litre family car.

“Diesel has gone up by a similar amount over the same period, adding over £2 to the cost of filling up.

“Once again, the high cost of oil is the main factor contributing to the prices drivers are paying, with a barrel now almost at the 120 US dollars mark, something that hasn’t happened since the spring of 2012.

“The RAC is now calling on the Treasury to look at an emergency, temporary cut in the VAT rate levied on fuel to ease some of the pain drivers are facing and to better protect them from upcoming rises.”

VAT is currently charged at a rate of 20% on petrol and diesel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier