Tube strike union letting Government ‘off the hook’, claims Sadiq Khan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sadiq Khan has accused union leaders of letting the Government “off the hook” by carrying out strikes which crippled London’s transport networks this week.

The capital’s mayor urged the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) to resume talks with Transport for London (TfL) rather than stage further walkouts.

The union’s members carried out two 24-hour strikes on Tuesday and Thursday over fears that spending cuts connected to TfL accepting emergency funding from the Government will lead to job losses, cuts to pensions and worse working conditions.

Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “What I say to the RMT, with the greatest respect, is them having these strikes lets the Government – who are responsible for the pensions review – off the hook, and punishes Londoners, punishes Londoners’ businesses, many who have really struggled over the last two years.

The Tube strike led to severe road congestion, causing long queues for buses (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We saw on Tuesday and Thursday Londoners not being able to go to hospital appointments, Londoners not being able to go to college.

“Many Londoners who can’t work from home having two, three, four-hour journeys to get to their place of work.

“What the RMT should be doing is getting around the table with TfL, who are willing to talk.”

The London mayor insisted TfL “would have gone bankrupt” if it had not accepted the Government’s funding package.

“That doesn’t benefit the RMT or its members,” Mr Khan said.

“That’s why I say to the RMT ‘get back round the table, talking is far better than striking’.”