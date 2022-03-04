Tube strike union letting Government ‘off the hook’, claims Sadiq Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tube strike union letting Government ‘off the hook’, claims Sadiq Khan

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 4.19pm
Sadiq Khan has accused union leaders of letting the Government ‘off the hook’ by carrying out strikes which crippled London’s transport networks this week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sadiq Khan has accused union leaders of letting the Government “off the hook” by carrying out strikes which crippled London’s transport networks this week.

The capital’s mayor urged the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) to resume talks with Transport for London (TfL) rather than stage further walkouts.

The union’s members carried out two 24-hour strikes on Tuesday and Thursday over fears that spending cuts connected to TfL accepting emergency funding from the Government will lead to job losses, cuts to pensions and worse working conditions.

Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “What I say to the RMT, with the greatest respect, is them having these strikes lets the Government – who are responsible for the pensions review – off the hook, and punishes Londoners, punishes Londoners’ businesses, many who have really struggled over the last two years.

People crowd to get on a bus at Liverpool Street station in central London
The Tube strike led to severe road congestion, causing long queues for buses (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We saw on Tuesday and Thursday Londoners not being able to go to hospital appointments, Londoners not being able to go to college.

“Many Londoners who can’t work from home having two, three, four-hour journeys to get to their place of work.

“What the RMT should be doing is getting around the table with TfL, who are willing to talk.”

The London mayor insisted TfL “would have gone bankrupt” if it had not accepted the Government’s funding package.

“That doesn’t benefit the RMT or its members,” Mr Khan said.

“That’s why I say to the RMT ‘get back round the table, talking is far better than striking’.”

