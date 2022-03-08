Greggs warns of further price rises as costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greggs warns of further price rises as costs soar

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 7.39am Updated: March 8 2022, 8.09am
Greggs swung back to a profit last year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Greggs has warned that the price of its products is likely to go up for the second time this year as it faces runaway increases in costs.

The fast food chain said it had already increased some prices at the start of the year, and that further changes are expected.

The cost of doing business is expected to rise between 6% and 7% for the company this year due to higher staffing and ingredient costs.

It said it will try to protect its reputation for being “outstanding value for money”.

“This has necessitated some price increases, which were made at the start of this year, and further changes are expected to be necessary,” Greggs said.

“As ever, we will work to mitigate the impact of this on customers, protecting Greggs’ reputation for exceptional value in the freshly-prepared food-to-go market.

“Given this dynamic, we do not currently expect material profit progression in the year ahead.”

However, boss Roger Whiteside said the company will have to assess whether it is able to change prices before it does.

It comes down to ensuring that customers will still choose to spend money at Greggs even if prices go up.

“We’ve got no plans to raise prices currently, but obviously that’s going to have to remain under review given the way the markets are moving around the world on commodity food prices in particular,” he said.

“If the market allows price increases to move onto customers, then we will have to attempt to do that, if it doesn’t then we won’t be able to,” he added.

“You’re trying to position price to make sure you maximise sales.”

The business swung back to a profit last year after taking a hit in 2020 when many of its shops were closed for much of the year due to the pandemic.

The chain notched up a £145.6 million profit before tax, from a loss of £13.7 million the year before.

Sales rose 5.3% compared with 2019, the year before the pandemic, reaching £1.2 billion.

Greggs plans to extend late opening times to 500 shops around the country, and will start offering delivery from 1,300 of its stores. Delivery is currently available from 1,000 sites.

Mr Whiteside said the business needs to establish a reputation of being open late before it can realise the full benefits of keeping its doors open until 8pm, rather than the usual 6pm.

Ross Hindle, an analyst at Third Bridge, said: “Overall, the UK food-to-go market remains depressed, with commuter footfall stubbornly below pre-Covid levels.

“Despite difficult trading conditions, Greggs has been able to punch above its weight thanks to a recipe of competitive pricing, clever location strategy, and their JustEat delivery partnership.

“In 2021 Greggs drove revenue growth through store expansions, opening some 131 new shops.

“More shops may have meant more sausage roll sales, but a lack of like-for-like growth is now a concern.

“With the wow factor of its vegan offerings now a distant memory, Greggs needs to provide more innovative and broad meal and drink choices, our experts say.”

Staff will also be able to expect a bonus as Greggs shares 10% of its profits with employees.

For staff who have been with the business for over six years and work 20 hours a week, the bonus will work out at around £800, Mr Whiteside said.

He added that the business has no direct exposure to the war in Ukraine but that it will be impacted by global price rises which are expected from the Russian invasion.

Russia and Ukraine supply around a third of the world’s wheat exports, and Ukraine is also a major supplier of sunflower oil.

