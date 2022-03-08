KPMG and auditor hit with £910,000 in fines after Revolution Bars failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

KPMG and auditor hit with £910,000 in fines after Revolution Bars failures

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 9.03am
The auditing giant’s fine was reduced because it cooperated with investigators. (Liam McBurney/PA)
The auditing giant’s fine was reduced because it cooperated with investigators. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Auditing giant KPMG and one of its former staff have been hit with fines totalling £910,000 after mistakes they made when checking the accounts of Revolution Bars.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said that the auditors had missed errors in the accounts in three different areas.

There were “various misstatements which had to be corrected”, the FRC said, some of which had a material impact on the financial statements.

The problems date back to the company’s financial results ending in 2015 and 2016.

KPMG was hit with a £1.25 million fine, the FRC said, but this had been reduced to £875,000 because the firm admitted the problems.

Michael Neil Frankish, who acted for KPMG in the process, was slapped with a £50,000 penalty, but that was reduced to £35,000 for the same reasons.

“KPMG’s failings in this case persisted for two years and across multiple areas,” said Jamie Symington, deputy executive counsel to the FRC.

“They included complex supplier arrangements which the FRC had previously identified as an area of regulatory focus, albeit that in this case their impact on the financial statements was minor.

“The audit client was a newly listed and relatively small company, but the breaches were nevertheless serious, including lack of professional scepticism.

“The FRC has required KPMG and Mr Frankish to take action to mitigate or prevent breaches recurring.

“The package of financial and non-financial sanctions should help to improve the quality of future audits.”

The regulator found that while the problems were “serious breaches”, they “were not intentional, dishonest, deliberate or reckless”.

KPMG said: “We regret that aspects of our 2015 and 2016 audits of Revolution Bars Group Plc fell short of required standards.

“Our firm is committed to dealing with, and learning from, our historic cases. We have fully cooperated with the FRC throughout their investigation.

“We continue to invest significantly in our business, taking action to address the FRC’s findings and have made significant improvements to our audit procedures through our Audit Quality Transformation Programme, including in respect of supplier rebates, share based payments and deferred tax.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier