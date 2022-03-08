Drivers suffer highest weekly hike in fuel prices on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Drivers suffer highest weekly hike in fuel prices on record

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 10.23am Updated: March 8 2022, 11.39am
Drivers have been hit by the steepest weekly hike in fuel prices in at least 18 years due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers have been hit by the steepest weekly hike in fuel prices in at least 18 years due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)

Drivers have been hit by the steepest weekly hike in fuel prices in at least 18 years due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts rose from 149.2p on February 28 to 153.0p on Monday, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Average diesel prices rose from 153.4p to 158.6p over the same period.

The weekly increases of 3.8p for petrol and 5.2p for diesel are the largest in records dating back to June 2003.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

They mean the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car has increased by more than £2 over the past week.

Oil prices have spiked due to concerns over the reliability of supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

The price per barrel of Brent crude – which is the most commonly used way of measuring the UK’s oil price – reached 139 US dollars on Monday, which was its highest level in 14 years.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “With the tragedy in Ukraine showing no signs of abating, it looks like we all need to brace for forecourt prices to continue upward, not least because they tend to lag oil price movements by a week or two.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“Inflation is hitting household budgets on all sides. The fact that transport is routinely the single biggest area of household expenditure will make forecourt price hikes particularly hard, because for most households those transport costs are associated with running a car.

“Whilst higher pump prices may make more people consider switching to electric cars, that’s not a realistic overnight fix.

“In the short term, the best most of us can do is look for ways to drive less, perhaps by sharing trips or working from home, and going easy on the throttle when we do drive.”

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist based on a different methodology from the one used by BEIS suggest the average cost per litre of petrol on Monday was 156.4p, while diesel was 162.3p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]