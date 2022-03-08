‘Challenges’ remain as final report on Boohoo supply chain issues published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Challenges’ remain as final report on Boohoo supply chain issues published

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 11.11am
Boohoo has published Sir Brian Leveson’s final report following its supply scandal (Boohoo/PA)
Sir Brian Leveson has said “challenges and difficulties” remain at Boohoo as the fast fashion giant published his fifth and final report following its supply chain scandal.

The retired judge was appointed to provide oversight for Boohoo’s Agenda For Change programme in late 2020 after Alison Levitt QC found that there were “serious issues” in the company’s supply chain.

It launched the review programme after allegations of ill-treatment of staff at warehouses in Leicester in 2020.

In his previous report, Sir Brian highlighted progress across Boohoo’s work in its supply chain, responsible purchasing practices, sustainability, and ethical compliance as well as modern slavery training programmes.

On Tuesday, the retail group published his latest report, which said that some areas are still a “work in progress” but highlighted significant improvements across Boohoo operations.

Sir Brian said in the report: “I do not pretend that the conclusion of the Agenda For Change programme and its transfer into business as usual represents the completion of each aspect of each recommendation made in the review.

“Many have been completed; others are in progress but still require continued effort to bring to fruition: this is not the least true in respect of the ambitious IT programmes that have been undertaken and are in the process of implementation and in relation to the group’s ambition for Thurmaston Lane as a centre of excellence for garment manufacture in Leicester.

“Furthermore, even if all the recommendations had been completed (or when they are), it cannot be said that it would represent the end of the process.

“I have no doubt that there will continue to be challenges and difficulties along the way and Boohoo must be prepared to demonstrate that, in relation to each aspect of its business, it has exercised due diligence to ensure that legal and ethical standards have been maintained by all both in the business itself or, just as important, in its supply chain.”

Following the review, Boohoo’s suppliers will now require independent approval on their sourcing and ethical compliance, the company said.

The update comes ahead of the company’s final quarter trading announcement on Thursday.

Shares in Boohoo were down 3.1% at 67.4p in early trading on Tuesday – their lowest price since 2016.

