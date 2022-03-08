Increase in borrowers remortgaging homes at end of 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Increase in borrowers remortgaging homes at end of 2021

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 1.45pm
The number of home-owners remortgaging their properties jumped up towards levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic at the end of last year, according to Bank of England figures (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The number of home-owners remortgaging their properties jumped up towards pre-coronavirus pandemic levels at the end of last year, according to Bank of England figures.

The Bank said the share of home loans advanced to borrowers remortgaging their homes “moved towards levels observed before the pandemic”.

Some 28.1% of mortgages for owner-occupation handed out in the fourth quarter of 2021 were remortgage loans, marking a 9.7 percentage point increase compared with the same period in 2020.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We saw a remortgage renaissance at the end of last year, as property owners leapt through the window of opportunity to lock in a cheap deal for years before higher rates took hold.

“During the last three months of 2021, rate rise speculation took hold, so much so that the markets were surprised when the first rise was put off until December.

“Property owners realised that the era of cheap mortgages deals was coming to an end, so now was the time to get a new fixed-rate deal while they were still around.”

Ms Coles added: “Despite the recent rises, mortgage rates are still incredibly low.”

Karen Noye, a mortgage expert at wealth managers Quilter, said: “Throughout 2022, we are likely to see mortgage lending drop as more people are priced out of the market by the rising cost of living and put off by the current economic uncertainty.

“First-time buyers who were already struggling to take their first step on the property ladder will likely find it harder still as any deposit saved for a house will be continually eroded by inflation which will reduce their spending power.”

