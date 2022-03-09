Stagecoach agrees rival £595m takeover in blow to National Express merger plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Stagecoach agrees rival £595m takeover in blow to National Express merger plans

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 8.05am
Transport group Stagecoach has ditched its support for a £1.9 billion merger with National Express and agreed to a higher rival £595 million takeover (PA)
Transport group Stagecoach has ditched its support for a £1.9 billion merger with National Express and agreed to a higher rival £595 million takeover (PA)

Transport group Stagecoach has ditched its support for a £1.9 billion merger with National Express and agreed to a higher rival £595 million takeover.

Stagecoach said it is recommending an acquisition by investor DWS Infrastructure for 105p a share in cash and has withdrawn support for the National Express bid, which valued Stagecoach at around £437 million.

The National Express and Stagecoach tie-up – which was agreed in December – is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which served a so-called initial enforcement order in January stopping the firms from combining operations or selling any UK businesses while it probes the deal.

Stagecoach said the DWS bid offers greater certainty for investors and employees, with overall headcount in frontline operational roles expected to remain the same, as well as the retention of Stagecoach’s existing headquarter functions.

It added the new deal will also provide continuity at the top, with senior bosses set to remain in post.

Martin Griffiths, chief executive of Stagecoach, said: “The proposed offer presents a major opportunity to maximise the significant growth potential ahead as governments seek to deliver economic recovery, level up communities, provide better health outcomes for citizens, and transition to a net-zero future.

“We believe it will open a new and exciting chapter for Stagecoach, backed by a team who share our vision for a more sustainable future.”

The DWS offer marks a 37% premium to Stagecoach’s closing share price of 76.55p on Tuesday.

It also significantly tops the National Express offer, which was worth just over 69.34p a share.

The offer from National Express would have given Stagecoach’s shareholders a 25% stake in the enlarged £1.9 billion business.

DWS already has a number of long-term infrastructure investments in the UK, such as Yorkshire Water owner Kelda and Peel Ports, as well as in other European transport groups, including Belgian public bus operator Hansea.

Hamish Mackenzie, head of infrastructure at DWS, said: “As a long-term investor in essential services with a strong track record in the UK and European transport sectors, DWS Infrastructure will back Stagecoach to rapidly capitalise on the growth opportunities presented by increased public and private investment in UK bus and coach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier