Prudential warns of Ukraine conflict risks as annual earnings jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Prudential warns of Ukraine conflict risks as annual earnings jump

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 10.19am
Insurance giant Prudential warned of risks of global economic and financial market fallout from the Ukraine conflict as it posted a jump in annual earnings (Chris Young/PA)
Insurance giant Prudential warned of risks of global economic and financial market fallout from the Ukraine conflict as it posted a jump in annual earnings (Chris Young/PA)

Insurance giant Prudential warned about risks of global economic and financial market fallout from the Ukraine conflict as it posted a jump in annual earnings.

The Asia and Africa-focused group said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already caused large movements in financial markets and sent energy prices soaring, but warned of “broad implications for geopolitical relations”.

It said this could lead to sudden changes in “global trade, financial systems and standards”.

Outgoing chief executive Mike Wells said: “The current conflict in Ukraine could have wider implications for global economic and market conditions as well as geopolitical relations.”

The comments came as the company reported a better-than-expected 16% jump in underlying operating profits to 3.2 billion US dollars (£2.4 billion), which helped shares leap 6% higher.

But it revealed a 2.8 billion dollar (£2.1 billion) bottom-line loss for 2021 against profits of 2.2 billion dollars (£1.7 billion) in 2020 due to a hefty writedown on the value of its US business Jackson, which was spun off last year.

FTSE 100 photos
Prudential chief executive Mike Wells is retiring at the end of the month after seven years in the role (Prudential/PA)

The group also said new business levels remain under pressure in Hong Kong from the ongoing closure of the border with mainland China.

“The timing of the opening of the Hong Kong border remains uncertain and Covid-19 will continue to have an impact,” Mr Wells said.

Hong Kong new business profits dropped 6% on sales which tumbled 27%.

Prudential revealed last month that it was moving its top bosses to Asia, with Mr Wells set to retire at the end of March after seven years in the role.

The group had planned to base the incoming chief executive in Hong Kong, where its Asian headquarters are, but recently admitted they may initially be located elsewhere due to Covid restrictions in the territory.

Prudential has shifted its focus solely on to faster-growing markets in Asia and Africa, having sold off its UK and US arms.

It completed the sale of US-based Jackson Financial last September.

In 2019 Prudential demerged its UK unit, M&G, but kept a head office in London.

It is dual listed in London and Hong Kong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier