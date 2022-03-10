42% of families with children ‘may take on extra debt due to energy costs surge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

42% of families with children ‘may take on extra debt due to energy costs surge’

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 12.03am
More than two-fifths of families with children living at home are expecting to take on additional debt to deal with soaring energy bills, according to a financial confidence tracker (Steve Parsons/PA)
More than two-fifths of families with children living at home are expecting to take on additional debt to deal with soaring energy bills, according to a financial confidence tracker (Steve Parsons/PA)

More than two-fifths (42%) of families with children living at home are expecting to take on additional debt to deal with soaring energy bills, according to a financial confidence tracker.

A third (33%) of families with children said they had struggled to pay their household bills over the previous week, according to the research carried out in mid-February.

And nearly a fifth (19%) of people without children at home think the energy costs crisis will push them into further debts.

Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “Many households are facing a significant increase to their outgoings and could be pushed into debt.”

Around a third (32%) of households with children at home are not confident about meeting their financial obligations in the coming weeks, with one in five (21%) households without children feeling the same way.

Comparethemarket’s findings also suggest there has been no significant improvement in overall financial confidence during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2020, when the UK was under strong pandemic restrictions, 31% of families with children at home said they were concerned about meeting the demands of household bills.

Of those who have a mortgage, three-fifths of households (61%) with children at home are worried that rising interest rates will impact their ability to manage and pay for future household bills, compared to 44% of households without children.

More than half (56%) of people said they feel more pessimistic about their finances compared with this time last year.

Only a third (33%) feel more optimistic. Rising energy costs, general living costs, food costs and fuel costs were among the main reasons behind people feeling downbeat, with rising insurance costs also a factor, the survey found.

More than half (52%) of people are trying to cut back by eating out less, the survey found, while 45% said they are buying fewer new clothes.

And nearly half (45%) are reducing their rainy day savings contributions.

More than 2,100 people were surveyed across the UK from February 18 to 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]