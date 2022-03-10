John Lewis restores staff bonus but warns of price hike over pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Lewis restores staff bonus but warns of price hike over pressures

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 7.53am Updated: March 10 2022, 9.05am
John Lewis unveiled the return of its staff bonus as record sales boosted results (Yui Mok/PA)
The John Lewis Partnership has restored its annual bonus and unveiled a pay rise for its near 80,000-strong workforce, but warned of price hikes amid “significant” cost pressures.

Staff at the retail giant, which also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose, will share a £46 million bonus pot after the retail giant saw underlying annual profits rebound by 38%.

The group will pay a bonus of 3% – or one-and-a-half weeks’ wages – to its employees in April and raise salaries by 2% on top of its pledge to pay the real living wage as it acknowledged the squeeze from the cost of living crisis.

It marks the return of payouts after it was forced to scrap last year’s staff bonus for the first time since 1953.

The bonus cheer came as the group reported underlying pre-tax profits rising to £181 million in the year to January 29 thanks to a record £4.9 billion sales haul at the department stores, up 8% on a like-for-like basis.

Chairwoman Dame Sharon White hailed a “good start” to the group’s five-year overhaul, but warned of “uncertainties” amid the Ukraine conflict and rising inflation, with prices having to increase in some areas.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said the group is facing “significant persistent pressures” on costs.

She said: “As far as we can, we’re trying to absorb the cost pressures… not all of these pressures are absorbable.”

“The cost of living pressures are real – real for our partners and customers and we’re doing everything we can in our power to try to limit the impact.”

John Lewis Partnership chairman Sharon White
John Lewis chairwoman Dame Sharon White is one year into a five-year sweeping overhaul at the retail group (John Lewis/PA)

Results were also buoyed by the John Lewis Partnership slashing costs by £170 million, closing a raft of stores and cutting jobs.

It remained in the red on a bottom-line basis, though losses narrowed sharply to £26 million from £517 million the previous year, when it posted its first annual loss after the pandemic battered outlets.

While the John Lewis department store saw profits rise by 37% to £758 million, Waitrose earnings dropped by 11% to £1 billion as it faced surging costs within supply chains due to staff absences in the pandemic and higher online trade.

In July, the employee-owned business revealed plans to cut 1,000 jobs, having already said it would axe around 1,465 roles as part of last year’s store closures.

The group recently ditched its “Never Knowingly Undersold” promise to customers to focus on its Anyday value ranges instead.

It has also said it will remove any products made in Russia from Waitrose and John Lewis in response to the conflict, including Russian vodka, some barbecue products and some duvets.

