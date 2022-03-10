Shell boss pockets £1m pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shell boss pockets £1m pay rise

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 11.47am
Ben van Beurden was paid around 20 million euros in 2018 (Laura Lean/Newscast/PA)
The boss of Shell pocketed a £1.1 million pay rise last year after the business reported a record profit that led to strong calls for a windfall tax on the sector.

Ben van Beurden took home 7.4 million euros (£6.3 million), up from 5.8 million euros (£5.2 million) a year earlier, the company revealed on Thursday.

The chief executive took an income hit during Covid, and his total remuneration is still lower than before the pandemic. It is also far below the £17.2 million that he made in 2018.

The business has been helped by rapidly rising energy prices in recent months.

Gas prices doubled between 2020 and 2021, the business revealed.

Meanwhile the average price of Brent crude oil increased from 42 to 71 dollars (£31.90 to £53.93) per barrel.

A month ago, Shell said this led to a 14-fold increase in profit last year.

The company would have struggled to choose a worse day for the announcement – later in the day energy regulator Ofgem announced a 54% hike in energy bills for the average UK household.

It led to calls for a windfall tax on Shell and its rival BP from many senior politicians.

Mr van Beurden said that a “small player” like Shell could not itself influence the price of energy much.

“On one hand, we see a booming market, particularly for gas, but also for oil. But at the same time, we are struggling as an industry to keep up with supply,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Since last month, Russia has invaded Ukraine in an unprovoked attack. This has further pushed up gas prices to record levels, while the cost of oil has edged towards its 2008 peak.

For Shell, it has meant difficult decisions, and the oil giant has promised to stop doing business in Russia.

It will pull out of oil and gas projects, shut petrol stations and end its aviation fuels business in the country.

“We will go ahead with these steps, regardless of their financial implications, while doing everything we can to support our staff in Russia,” Mr van Beurden said in an annual report released on Thursday.

The company said it had set up a crisis group to deal with the situation.

