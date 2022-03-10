M&S boss to quit after six years in top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M&S boss to quit after six years in top job

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 2.45pm
Steve Rowe took charge at a time of turbulence for the company (Ian West/PA)
The chief executive of Marks & Spencer will step down after six years in the role and a career spent with the business.

Steve Rowe will end his time in charge on May 25, succeeded by a duo of Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe, who worked together as co-chief operating officers at the retail chain.

It marks the end of a slow journey to the top for Mr Rowe, who joined the business at 15 and rose through the ranks until eventually taking over as chief executive in 2016.

“It has been an enormous privilege to lead the business I love and have spent almost all my career working for,” Mr Rowe said.

Steve Rowe
Steve Rowe (Marks & Spencer/PA)

“Leaving will be in many ways very difficult for me but I feel that after six hard years it is the right time to pass on the baton.”

He took charge at a time of turbulence for the company, and has led it through a transformation.

M&S said it is now “in very different shape” to when Mr Rowe took over six years ago.

It has, for instance, started selling food online through Ocado, closed more than 60 shops across the country and of course been forced to deal with the impact of a global pandemic and the lockdowns that came with it.

He will continue to advise the new leadership team for 12 months.

Chairman Archie Norman said: “The M&S he took over was in parlous shape and throughout my tenure he has been fearless in grasping the nettles and facing into the challenges and has delivered massive progress.

“As we move into the next growth phase, he leaves a very strong team to take the business forward. But as someone who has touched so many colleagues across the business over the years, he will be much missed and goes with our huge affection and best wishes.”

The business will now start what it calls a second phase of the transformation that started under Mr Rowe.

Mr Machin will be responsible for the food business, the operations, property, store development and technology as well as HR.

Ms Bickerstaffe will focus on global operations, and the company’s digital future.

She will also keep her current responsibilities looking after the clothing and home stores among others.

Eoin Tonge, who had also been linked to the top job, will take over as chief strategy and finance officer.

