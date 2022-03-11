Rail strikes continue in disputes over pay and rosters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail strikes continue in disputes over pay and rosters

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 10.41am
A TransPennine train crosses Ribblehead Viaduct in North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Railway workers and cleaners will stage strikes this weekend as several disputes over pay and conditions continue to be deadlocked.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) working as cleaners, London Underground drivers and train conductors in different companies will take industrial action.

Cleaners employed by contractors on the West Coast mainline and for train operators across London and the South East will take strike action over the weekend over pay.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This strike by cleaners sends a clear message that our union will fight tooth and nail against super exploitative contractors who refuse to pay key workers properly.

“The fact that some of our members are on minimum wage with no right to company sick pay is a scandal.

“Not only should these companies cough what our members are owed, they should be stripped of their lucrative rail contracts and all outsourced staff bought back on the railway as direct employees.

“RMT will not rest until pay justice is achieved for our members.”

A TransPennine Express train at Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA)
RMT members on London Underground’s Night Tube will stage the latest in a series of evening strikes on Friday and Saturday in a dispute over new rosters.

LU has been running Night Tube services despite the industrial action, which is set to continue until June.

RMT members working as conductors on the TransPennine Express (TPE) will strike again on Sunday in a row over pay.

An amended timetable will be in place which will see a “significant reduction” in services.

The company advised customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary.

The RMT has announced further strike action by its TPE conductors on March 20, 27, April 3, 16, 17, 30, May 1 and June 4 and 5.

