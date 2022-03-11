Cineworld recovery set to accelerate as blockbusters return to screens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cineworld recovery set to accelerate as blockbusters return to screens

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 1.03pm
Cineworld is preparing to unveil a jump in revenues following the easing of pandemic restrictions (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cineworld is preparing to unveil a jump in revenues following the easing of pandemic restrictions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The return of bigger audiences is expected to have helped revenues more than double at Cineworld although the chain is still expected to post another loss as it continues its post-Covid recovery.

The world’s second largest cinema chain was hit particularly hard by the pandemic as it also tackled its mammoth debt burden.

It started its recovery in 2021 but the firm’s full-year trading update on Thursday March 17 is due to show another year disrupted by Covid restrictions.

The early months of the year saw revenues impacted by restrictions, ranging from social distancing to full lockdowns, in many key regions.

However, this eased dramatically compared with the previous year and an improved roster of films helped to drive a significant jump in revenues.

The Batman screening – London
Cineworld investors will hope the release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will help buoy sales in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

UK operators were given a shot in the arm by the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, which smashed UK box office records on its opening weekend.

Audiences also flocked to see the latest Spider-Man film, No Way Home, as it became the first film since Covid broke to take more than 1 billion US dollars globally.

However, investors will be keen to see how 2022 started amid early concerns that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant caused the recovery to stall, as a number of films including Marvel spin-off Morbius saw release dates pushed back.

Shareholders will expect bosses to reveal how the year’s first big blockbuster, The Batman, performed over its opening weeks as they hope for positive signals.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The long tale of struggle continues for Cineworld so investors will be on the alert for any sign of even a slight recovery in its fortunes.

“Its share price has been bumping along in the cheap seats for so long it will soon leave the FTSE 250, after being kicked out at the reshuffle in early March.”

Shares in Cineworld have plunged by around two thirds over the past year as recovery hopes have been dented by two legal spats.

In September, the London-listed business struck an agreement to pay 170 million US dollars to disgruntled Regal shareholders who were frustrated with the price it purchased the US cinema chain for following a dispute.

Separately, in December, Cineworld shares dropped by 30% after it was ordered to pay 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million) by a court after it decided not to go through with a takeover of Canadian rival Cineplex as the pandemic broke out.

