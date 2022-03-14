Drinks firm ‘delighted’ to get green light for new carbon-neutral distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drinks firm ‘delighted’ to get green light for new carbon-neutral distillery

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.03am
Eden Mill has been granted planning permission for a new distillery which aims to be one of the first in the world to be carbon-neutral (Opfer Logan Architects/Eden Mill/PA)
Eden Mill has been granted planning permission for a new distillery which aims to be one of the first in the world to be carbon-neutral (Opfer Logan Architects/Eden Mill/PA)

Plans to build what could be one of the world’s first carbon-neutral distilleries have been given the green light.

Gin and whisky producer Eden Mill has been given full planning permission for a new distillery and visitor centre in St Andrews.

A 50-year land lease has been signed with the University of St Andrews, with the new building to be constructed on its Eden Campus – which provides a base for zero-carbon, sustainable businesses.

Stella Morse, chairwoman of the board of directors at Eden Mill St Andrews, said the drinks firm is “delighted” to have been granted planning permission and to have signed the lease for its “new and ambitious contemporary gin and single malt Scotch whisky distillery”.

She said: “We’re pleased to have worked in partnership with the University of St Andrews to secure planning permission for what will become one of Scotland’s future iconic distilleries.

“Our values and ambition regarding sustainability are closely aligned and we look forward to opening the distillery to visitors from across the globe in 2023.”

The granting of planning permission was welcomed by Derek Watson of St Andrews University (left) and Stella Morse and Paul Miller of Eden Mill (Eden Mill/PA)

Eden Mill founder and managing director Paul Miller said: “The vision for the Eden Mill distillery has been closely developed with the University of St Andrews.

“Its fabulous location at the mouth of the River Eden meets the romantic requirements for single malt Scotch whisky, while the strictly sustainable nature of our new distillery and the environmentally innovative surroundings of the campus are perfect for our progressive brand.”

Derek Watson, of the University of St Andrews, said they have now reached an “exciting milestone in the relationship between the University of St Andrews and Eden Mill which has been based at what is now the Eden Campus for a decade”.

He added: “The regeneration of the former paper mill site and the creation of Eden Campus is a major strategic move for the university which will provide an exceptional working environment for our staff, breathe new life into the local economy of Guardbridge, and have a beneficial impact on the town of St Andrews and beyond.

“We are delighted that Eden Mill is part of that.”

