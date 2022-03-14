Water firms make river pledges after Government pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Water firms make river pledges after Government pressure

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.03am Updated: March 14 2022, 7.25am
A person jumps into the water at Compton Lock on the River Itchen near Winchester (PA)
A person jumps into the water at Compton Lock on the River Itchen near Winchester (PA)

Water giants Severn Trent and Anglian Water have pledged to accelerate efforts to protect UK rivers after the Government and regulators called on the sector to do more.

Last month, environment minister Rebecca Pow called on water companies to significantly improve their practices in England and Wales to support the local environment.

The minister said the water sector should dramatically reduce the frequency and volume of sewage discharges from storm overflows to protect rivers.

The two water companies said they will sharply reduce their use of storm overflows as part of five commitments they claim will help prevent harm to rivers.

Liv Garfield, chief executive officer of Severn Trent, told the PA news agency the industry “hasn’t managed to keep pace with expectations” as she announced the latest plan.

“Public perception wants us to move faster,” she added.

“When you look at the evidence in the data, the situation improves year on year.”

One of the main commitments made by the firms is that they will ensure storm overflows and sewage treatment works do not harm rivers, using Environment Agency measures.

They pledged to create more opportunities for people access and enjoy rivers, and also committed to helping other sectors, such as farmers, to improve and care for rivers.

The firms also pledged to help wildlife thrive on rivers and lastly committed to being transparent about their plans and progress through work with non-Government organisation.

Ms Garfield said Severn Trent will invest roughly £100 million each year into the plans.

She added: “The only way to make a real difference is to identify clear and actionable commitments and provide real transparency on our progress.

“We cannot do this alone, we need everyone to understand their role in river health.

“That is why we are committed to redoubling our own efforts and investment to help others reduce their impact as well as our own.”

Peter Simpson, chief executive officer of Anglian Water, said: “As the Environment Bill became the Environment Act, we made it clear we felt even more action was needed to ensure the future health of our rivers – by coming together as an industry, securing the right investment as part of the regulatory process, and working collaboratively with other sectors.

“We firmly believe in the power of collaboration to solve big challenges, which is why it’s vital we bring the right people together.

“Get River Positive is the start of a movement, of tangible action that will deliver the changes we all want to see.”

