Households saw nearly £17,000 swallowed up by rent and bills in 2021 – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Households saw nearly £17,000 swallowed up by rent and bills in 2021 – research

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.03am
Tenants in the South East of England spent the highest proportion of their post-tax income on rent and other bills last year, Hamptons estimates (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tenants in the South East of England spent the highest proportion of their post-tax income on rent and other bills last year, Hamptons estimates (Steve Parsons/PA)

The average privately renting household spent 42% of their post-tax income, equating to around £13,560, on rent last year, according to analysis by an estate and letting agent.

Hamptons said this was the highest proportion of income going on rent typically since its records started in 2010.

With household bills added, the average tenant household spent 52% of their post-tax income on bills including gas, electricity, council tax, broadband and TV licences and rent last year, Hamptons estimates, adding up to £16,910 typically.

The findings were released at a time of a deepening cost of living crisis, with bills such as energy, food and petrol on the increase.

Some reports have suggested Britain is potentially facing the sharpest decline in real incomes since the 1970s.

Tenants in the South East of England spent the highest proportion of their post-tax income on rent and other bills last year, Hamptons estimates, at 64% typically in 2021.

It said rents across Britain rose by 6.7% year-on-year in February, although it expects the pace of growth to slow by the end of 2022.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “Financial pressures are raining down on households, but while last year it was rental growth that ate into tenants’ incomes, this year it’s more likely to be energy costs.

“Rental growth is slowing as affordability pressures bite and we expect rents across Great Britain to end the year 2.5% up on 2021, down from 7% today.”

She continued: “Rent and bills typically tend to get paid first, with whatever money is left over being saved or spent on other things.

“With more income tied up in essentials, it’s likely that discretionary spending is set to fall later this year which is bad news for the wider economy. And as mortgage rates creep up, homeowners are likely to face similar pressures too.”

General view of a gas hob
Bills such as energy, food and petrol are on the increase (PA)

Analysis by mortgage adviser L&C found last week that a homeowner looking to remortgage could potentially end up paying around £800 per year more than they would have done in October.

This calculation was based on someone with 40% equity looking for a two-year-fixed rate deal and paying a £150,000 loan back over 25 years.

Here is how much privately renting households were typically paying on rent in 2021, according to Hamptons, based on rent as a proportion of post-tax income:  

London, 48%

East of England, 47%

South East, 52%

South West, 46%

East Midlands, 40%

West Midlands, 41%

North East, 34%

North West, 39%

Yorkshire and the Humber, 41%

Wales, 37%

Scotland, 32%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]