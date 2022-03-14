Kazakh mining giant drops libel claim against Financial Times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Kazakh mining giant drops libel claim against Financial Times

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 4.21pm Updated: March 14 2022, 4.27pm
(PA)
A Kazakh mining giant has dropped a libel claim against the Financial Times and one of its reporters weeks after a High Court judge dismissed a related case.

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) sued the Financial Times and journalist Tom Burgis over investigations also covered in Mr Burgis’ book Kleptopia: How Dirty Money Is Conquering The World.

However, on Monday, spokespeople for both the FT and ENRC confirmed the libel claim had been withdrawn.

Tom Burgis libel case
Tom Burgis outside of the Royal Courts of Justice (Jess Glass/PA)

The decision comes after a separate libel claim brought by ENRC against Mr Burgis and publisher HarperCollins was dismissed on March 2.

The mining giant had brought the claim over Mr Burgis’ book, first published by HarperCollins in September 2020.

ENRC’s lawyers had argued that parts of two chapters of the book would be understood as claiming that the corporation had three men murdered to protect its business interests, or there was a reasonable ground for suspicion, as well as a further suspected poisoning.

Dismissing the claim, Mr Justice Nicklin said: “Only individuals can carry out acts of murder or poisoning, only individuals can be motivated to do so to protect their business interests.”

Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf said: “I’m pleased to hear of ENRC’s decision to withdraw a claim that was always without merit and had put Tom Burgis under enormous strain.

“The FT and all our reporters, including Tom, will continue to investigate the activities of businesses and individuals, however powerful or wealthy.”

On Monday, an ENRC spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have discontinued proceedings against the Financial Times and Tom Burgis.

“The allegations made were of the most serious nature, causing enormous damage to the company’s reputation.

“Following a preliminary hearing brought by HarperCollins and Mr Burgis, and in light of Mr Justice Nicklin’s finding that the book, Kleptopia, does not contain the allegation of murder against us, we feel somewhat vindicated in having brought these actions having publicly achieved this clarification, which can be used by us to mitigate the damage that has been caused.

“We continue to dispute many allegations contained within the book, including corruption, in the strongest possible terms.”

