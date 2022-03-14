Warning over fraudsters preying on desire to help with Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warning over fraudsters preying on desire to help with Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 4.45pm
Fraudsters are preying on people’s desire to help those affected by the Ukraine crisis, particularly through cryptocurrency scams, according to fraud prevention body Cifas (Tim Goode/PA)
Fraudsters are preying on people’s desire to help those affected by the Ukraine crisis, particularly through cryptocurrency scams, according to fraud prevention body Cifas.

People may be asked in phishing emails and forum posts to donate cryptoassets such as Bitcoin, Cifas said.

Addresses are given which the criminals falsely claim are connected to the Ukrainian government.

The scams mean funds donated by members of the public do not reach those they are supposed to help, and money lost could be used to fund further criminal activities, it warned.

Cifas said genuine details of charities registered with the Charity Commission can be found by searching the register at

gov.uk/find-charity-information

.

Cifas’s head of fraud intelligence, Amber Burridge, said: “I encourage anyone handing over their personal details, financial details or money to take a moment to stop and think before doing so.

“Consider if there are any additional checks that can be completed to ensure who you are dealing with is genuine.”

