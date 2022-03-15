Ocado signs deal in Poland as High Court patents hearing begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Ocado signs deal in Poland as High Court patents hearing begins

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.15am
Ocado has signed a deal with Auchan to build a warehouse in Poland (Ocado/PA)
Ocado has signed a deal with Auchan to build a warehouse in Poland (Ocado/PA)

Online grocery business Ocado has signed a deal with supermarket giant Auchan to build a warehouse in Poland to serve customers in the Warsaw region.

The deal is the second signed with the retailer, having agreed to partner with Auchan in Spain last year.

Ocado’s exclusive deal will see a customer fulfilment centre built in 2024, with further sites in the pipeline, covering food and non-food products.

Tim Steiner
Ocado boss Tim Steiner said the deal in Poland will be on an exclusive basis (Ocado/PA)

The announcement comes as Ocado goes to the High Court in London in a battle against rival AutoStore over claims of patent infringement.

AutoStore is claiming Ocado breached three of its patents for parts of its robot pickers in a dispute that has already seen hearings take place.in the US and Germany.

The four-week trial will start on Tuesday, with Ocado aiming to prove that the patents AutoStore says have been breached were already in the public domain before they were filed.

Bosses will tell the court that the designs were shared with a Russian bank in 2010 as part of plans to offer the robots to transfer money around its vaults, making the patents invalid.

They will also argue that the patents have not been breached in any case because the designs are different and its robots are designed for picking food, rather than cash.

The disputes have already cost both companies tens of millions of pounds in legal fees but Ocado is hopeful that a recent US ruling in its favour can help secure victory in court in London.

Speaking about the deal in Poland, Ocado boss Tim Steiner said: “We are pleased to bring a second Auchan business to our global platform, and to welcome Auchan Poland to the club of innovative and forward-looking retailers who are using the Ocado Smart Platform to power their online grocery business.

“Today though we recognise that this announcement comes at a very difficult time for everyone in Poland, including many cherished colleagues working in our technology development centres in Wrocław, Krakow and elsewhere.

“The human tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, and the refugee crisis along its borders, has shocked the world.”

Auchan Retail Poland chief executive Gerard Gallet said: “In the current very difficult context we are faced with, our teams are very committed to help Ukrainian refugees with the support of NGOs like Caritas and Red Cross.

“We strongly call for peace in Ukraine. At the same time, we would like to prepare our company for the future.”

