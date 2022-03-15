DFS sees profits knocked after £21m supply chain hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
DFS sees profits knocked after £21m supply chain hit

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.25am
Sofa chain DFS posted a drop in half-year sales and profits as it revealed a hit of around £21m from supply chain difficulties and warned of ongoing disruption (Nick Ansell/PA)
Sofa chain DFS posted a drop in half-year sales and profits as it revealed a hit of around £21 million from supply chain difficulties and warned of ongoing disruption.

The retailer reported pre-tax profits tumbling 70% to £21.6 million in the six months to December 26.

DFS said its performance was knocked by delays to shipments and deliveries as containers were held at ports, as well as staff and lorry driver shortages, while its supply chain costs also surged.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus posed a further headache to the group in its first half, with staff absences running high within sofa factories and its own retail chain.

It said the Sofa Delivery Company – its recently launched group-wide supply chain platform – saw staff absence levels jump by around 10% over the half-year.

The group faced a hike in the cost of its goods of around 6% year on year, with an overall knock to net profit margin and operating costs of about £21 million.

DFS said its Sofa Delivery Company saw staff absence jump 10% due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 (DFS Furniture/PA)

Boss Tim Stacey warned that the company now expects manufacturing and supply chain problems to continue throughout the whole of 2022.

But he said DFS has a solid order bank and is helping to offset cost pressures with a rising number of sales.

He said: “Trading across the second half to date has started strongly, again emphasising the increased scale of the business and demonstrating the success of our approach to mitigating the impact of inflationary pressures on our profit expectations.

“We narrow our scenario range for 2021-22 to recognise that manufacturing and logistics disruption may affect the second half throughput; however, our resilient order bank should mean any such in-year disruption will cause profits to shift into the next 2022-23 reporting period.”

The firm’s interim results showed revenues fell 2% to £561.1 million as DFS also came up against buoyant business from a year earlier when trade was boosted following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

But it said sales and profits were higher on a two-year comparison – up 35.8% and 15% respectively.

