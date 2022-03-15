Allwyn pledges ‘fresh life’ for Lottery as preferred applicant to take over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Allwyn pledges ‘fresh life’ for Lottery as preferred applicant to take over

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.55am Updated: March 15 2022, 11.03am
A National Lottery sign outside a newsagent in north London (PA)
Czech operator Allwyn has pledged to “breathe fresh life” into the National Lottery after being named the likely contender to take over the venture.

The Gambling Commission said on Tuesday that Allwyn, owned by Czech businessman Karel Komarek and previously known as Sazka Entertainment, was its “preferred applicant” to run the lottery when Camelot’s licence expires in 2024.

The commission said Allwyn had committed to invest in the National Lottery to deliver growth and innovation across the various products and channels and increasing contributions to good causes.

Alongside Allwyn, the other applicants were Sisal Spa, Camelot and the New Lottery Company Ltd, with the competition attracting the most ever candidates.

Invictus Games medal unveiling
Allwyn bid chairman Sir Keith Mills (PA)

The commission noted in its announcement that it was “satisfied that no application is impacted by sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine”.

It has emerged that Komarek’s company MND (Moravske Naftove Doly) formed a joint venture with Russian energy group Gazprom to build an underground gas storage facility in his home country, which opened in Moravia in 2016.

Allwyn operates across Europe including in Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, and Italy.

As part of its bid Allwyn pledged to donate £38 billion to good causes over the next decade, almost equivalent to the £45 billion Camelot raised since it began running the national lottery in 1994.

It has also proposed reducing ticket prices from £2 to £1 and having two draws on one night.

The Allwyn bid chairman, Sir Keith Mills, was instrumental in winning the 2012 Olympics bid for London and in organising the Games, while its advisory board also includes the former Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King.

Allwyn said: “We welcome today’s statement by the Gambling Commission that we have been selected as the preferred applicant for the fourth National Lottery licence.

“Our proposal was judged to be the best way of growing returns to good causes by revitalising the National Lottery in a safe and sustainable way.

“The appointment of Allwyn will breathe fresh life into the National Lottery. In Allwyn, the Gambling Commission has selected a strong team with an impressive track record of improving lotteries.

“We will immediately work to deliver our comprehensive transition plan and look forward to transforming the National Lottery, making it better for everyone.”

