Wilko apologises after telling staff they could attend work with Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wilko apologises after telling staff they could attend work with Covid

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.55am
Wilko has apologised after telling staff to attend work even if they tested positive for Covid-19 (Alamy/PA)
Wilko has apologised after telling staff to attend work even if they tested positive for Covid-19 (Alamy/PA)

Wilko has apologised and made a swift U-turn after it told staff they could attend work even if they test positive for Covid-19.

The discount retailer said in a new policy document to workers: “If you test positive for Covid-19 and feel well you can continue to come to work, if you feel too unwell you can follow the absence policy.”

The company, which employs about 16,000 staff at more than 400 UK stores, outlined the updated policy as fears rise over increased hospital admissions due to the virus.

However, Jerome Saint-Marc, chief executive of the business, has now apologised and blamed “miscommunication”.

“When we get something wrong, we hold our hands up, admit it and work to correct the situation,” he said.

“Today’s news has highlighted some miscommunication within our Covid-19 policies, and I wanted to reassure all our customers and team members.

“Our advice to team members that have Covid symptoms or test positive is that while they’re no longer required by law to self-isolate, they should still stay at home and avoid contact with others.

“This will help reduce the chance of spreading Covid-19.”

It comes after self-isolation rules were changed last month in England despite criticism from public health experts.

The Government has also confirmed that free widescale testing is due to end from April 1.

In January, Wilko also confirmed plans to shut 15 stores in a move that unions warned could impact hundreds of jobs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]