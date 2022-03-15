Natural resource companies continue to weigh on FTSE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Natural resource companies continue to weigh on FTSE

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 5.19pm
Shares dropped in London on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)
Shares dropped in London on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

Mining giants weighed on the FTSE 100 for the second day in a row on Tuesday as the prices of commodities weakened further.

The index closed down 0.3%, losing 17.77 points and ending at 7,175.7.

It comes a day after the index managed to avoid a fall despite a poor showing for the natural resource sector.

The same companies, including Glencore and Rio Tinto, performed poorly again on Tuesday. The share prices of BP and Shell also took hits as oil prices fell.

By the time markets were closing in London traders could buy a barrel of Brent crude oil for around 100 dollars. That was more than 6% down.

“The prospect of tighter monetary policy and the ongoing war in Ukraine continue to weigh on markets,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“A weaker start to the day has at least been mostly reversed for European indices, including the FTSE 100, but for now these markets remain stuck below last week’s highs as bullish momentum stalls.

“Weaker commodity prices haven’t helped, dragging on the likes of Glencore and Antofagasta, while fears about a wider lockdown in China have hit markets as well.

“A more optimistic view still looks like a tough ask, especially given tomorrow’s Fed decision, always a good reason for traders to keep their powder dry.”

Markets elsewhere in Europe had been hit. The Dax in Germany was down 0.1%, while the Cac 40 closed 0.2% lower in Paris.

On Wall Street things looked much rosier. The S&P 500 had gained 1.7% by the time markets closed in Europe, its neighbour the Dow Jones was up 1.5%.

On currency markets the pound lost 0.16% and could buy 1.3046 dollars shortly after European markets closed. It gained 0.06% against the euro, buying 1.1917.

In company news Imperial Brands, the tobacco company behind Rizlas, said it was selling its Russian assets, adding to the list of firms pulling out of the country.

Shares in the business rose 0.6%.

Shares in Inchcape, a car dealership, slipped 2.1% when it also announced its plans to leave the country due to the Kremlin’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile HSBC said it would shut 69 bank branches in the UK as customers choose to bank online instead of in person. The move will hit around 400 workers, but the bank hopes it can redeploy these staff.

Shares in the bank fell 2%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 58.6p to 819.6p, Reckitt, up 117p to 5,813p, Informa, up 10.03p to 650.23p, Relx, up 35p to 2,168p, and National Grid, up 18.2p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Polymetal, down 30p to 138.6p, Fresnillo, down 35p to 686.7p, Standard Chartered, down 22p to 469.2p, Prudential, down 44p to 1,000.5p, and Glencore, down 19p to 462.4p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier