‘Predatory’ firms fined over 750,000 marketing calls to elderly and vulnerable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Predatory’ firms fined over 750,000 marketing calls to elderly and vulnerable

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 12.03am
Five companies who pressurised people with marketing phone calls have been fined (Dave Thompson/PA)
Five companies who pressurised people with marketing phone calls have been fined (Dave Thompson/PA)

Five “predatory” firms who targeted elderly and vulnerable people with more than 750,000 marketing calls have been fined £405,000.

The companies targeted people signed up with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) – a register for those who do not want to receive marketing calls – to sell insurance for appliances such as televisions, washing machines and fridges.

Most of the companies deliberately targeted older people after buying details about their age and landline numbers from third parties, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said.

Many of the complainants said the people who were targeted were vulnerable, with some suffering with dementia or other underlying health conditions.

One elderly individual had their savings whittled down from £8,000 to £500 in just over a month, while another elderly person with short term memory loss was being charged £500 a month for insurance they mostly did not need.

The ICO investigated the firms – Domestic Support Ltd, Home Sure Solutions Ltd, Seaview Brokers Ltd, UK Appliance Cover Ltd and UK Platinum Home Care Services Ltd – after receiving complaints from the public and information from Action Fraud, Trading Standards, Which? and the call blocker provider trueCall.

Information Commissioner John Edwards said: “These are unlawful predatory marketing calls that were targeted at some of the most vulnerable members of our society and driven purely by financial gain.

“It is clear from the complaints we received that people felt frightened and distressed by the aggressive tactics of these companies, sometimes giving their financial details just so they could hang up the phone. This is unacceptable and clearly exploitative.

“It is only right that we take tough and prompt action to punish those companies responsible using our full powers.

“Companies making similar nuisance calls and causing harm to people can expect a strong response from my office. I encourage anyone who is being pestered by other rogue operators, or knows a family member or friend who is, to report them to the ICO and we will step in to protect the public from these invasive calls.”

The ICO said it was continuing to investigate a number of other companies that appeared to be operating in the same way.

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said: “This is very welcome action from the ICO. Targeting vulnerable older people with predatory marketing calls is unacceptable and must not be allowed to happen.

“Feeling in control of incoming calls and safe at home is incredibly important and we would urge older people to sign up to the Telephone Preference Service or install a call blocking device.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]