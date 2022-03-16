The Gym Group set to raise prices to offset higher costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Gym Group set to raise prices to offset higher costs

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 9.05am
The Gym Group has said it will have to push up prices to help offset surging energy bills across its 203-strong chain.(TheGymGroup/PA)
The Gym Group has said it will have to push up prices to help offset surging energy bills and costs across its 203-strong chain.

The low-cost fitness chain insisted it will still remain among the cheapest in the market even with plans to raise prices this year to combat a 4-6% hike in its costs.

It is bracing for an increase of around £2 million in utility bills over the second half of the year.

The firm said while price rises will not fully offset cost pressures this year, it hopes that surging membership numbers will help long-standing sites recover to pre-pandemic sales by the end of 2022.

The Gym Group has seen a surge in membership after it reopened last April and as all Covid restrictions have since been lifted, with numbers growing by nearly a quarter to 718,000 by the end of 2021.

Membership has risen further so far in 2022, to stand at 825,000 in February – a 50% jump year-on-year.

The firm saw membership rise by 14.9% in the first two months of 2022 in an “encouraging start” to the year, despite an impact from the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on early January trading.

However, annual results showed the impact of the pandemic on the group of last year’s lockdowns, with the group remaining in the red with pre-tax losses of £44.2 million, though this narrowed from losses of £47.2 million in 2020.

Revenues jumped 31.7% to £106 million last year.

It is planning a “brand transformation” starting this spring to further boost membership, with new signage being rolled out across all sites and a brand relaunch campaign.

More sites are also in the pipeline, with aims to open another 28 gyms in 2022.

Chief executive Richard Darwin said: “The Gym Group has had an encouraging start to the year, building on the momentum of our excellent recovery in 2021.”

He added: “We are confident that our high margin, low-cost business model and our yield optimisation strategy will help to mitigate the impacts of the current inflationary environment.”

