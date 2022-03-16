Average petrol price reaches £1.65 per litre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average petrol price reaches £1.65 per litre

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 10.15am Updated: March 16 2022, 10.35am
Petrol has reached an average of £1.65 per litre (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers continue to be clobbered by record fuel prices as petrol reaches an average of £1.65 per litre.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has increased by 16p in the past month.

That has made the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car nearly £9 more expensive.

The average cost of diesel on Tuesday was £1.76 per litre, up 24p in just one month.

Brent crude oil price
(PA Graphics)

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said drivers “badly need a break from these relentless daily rises”.

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to a cut in wholesale costs.

Mr Williams expressed hope that retailers will “soon start to pass on recent reductions in the price of wholesale fuel”, but warned they are “extremely conscious of protecting themselves from any more rises that could suddenly materialise”.

He added: “With the Spring Statement just a week away, drivers will be looking to the Chancellor to end their misery by cutting duty or VAT.

“One thing’s for sure: simply reiterating that fuel duty has been frozen at 58p a litre simply isn’t going to cut it.”

