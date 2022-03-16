Average petrol price reaches £1.65 per litre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers continue to be clobbered by record fuel prices as petrol reaches an average of £1.65 per litre.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has increased by 16p in the past month.

That has made the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car nearly £9 more expensive.

The average cost of diesel on Tuesday was £1.76 per litre, up 24p in just one month.

(PA Graphics)

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said drivers “badly need a break from these relentless daily rises”.

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to a cut in wholesale costs.

Mr Williams expressed hope that retailers will “soon start to pass on recent reductions in the price of wholesale fuel”, but warned they are “extremely conscious of protecting themselves from any more rises that could suddenly materialise”.

He added: “With the Spring Statement just a week away, drivers will be looking to the Chancellor to end their misery by cutting duty or VAT.

“One thing’s for sure: simply reiterating that fuel duty has been frozen at 58p a litre simply isn’t going to cut it.”