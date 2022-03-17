Deliveroo losses swell to £298m as it predicts growth slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Deliveroo losses swell to £298m as it predicts growth slowdown

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 8.07am
Deliveroo has seen losses widen as it pumps more cash into its rapid growth plans (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)
Deliveroo has seen losses widen as it pumps more cash into its rapid growth plans (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)

Takeaway delivery specialist Deliveroo has revealed that its losses ballooned last year as it pumped more cash into its rapid growth plans.

The company posted a £298 million pre-tax loss for the year, compared with a £213 million loss in 2020, but stressed that it has a long-term plan for profitability.

It told investors on Thursday that it aimed to reach breakeven in core earnings in the next two years.

The group said its heavy losses for the past year were driven by significant investment in marketing and technology improvements as it sought to keep momentum after being boosted by pandemic restrictions.

Deliveroo reported a 67% jump in transaction value to £6.6 billion in 2021, driven by a 73% increase in order numbers.

Nevertheless, the firm predicted a slowdown in transactions over the current year, as it expects a rise of between 15% and 25% across its platform.

Revenues for last year increased by 57% to £1.8 billion, driven by the increase in sales transactions.

The group said it benefited from further strength in its UK business, where orders increased by 72%.

It said that it added around 19,000 more restaurant sites to its UK platform over the year, while it was also boosted by its growing grocery operation, which expanded by more than two-thirds to almost 6,000 sites.

Deliveroo also highlighted that it will face headwinds in the current year from inflation, the loss of economic stimulus and geopolitical and economic impacts from the conflict in Ukraine.

Will Shu, founder and chief executive officer of Deliveroo, said the company will “continue to follow developments closely”.

He added: “We have continued to make good progress in executing our strategy and I am proud of our performance in 2021.

“Particularly encouraging to me was our performance in the UK and Ireland, where we continued to grow our market share and achieved profitability on an adjusted earnings basis in a competitive environment – highlighting the strength of our consumer value proposition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier