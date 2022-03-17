Ocado slashes sales outlook amid pressure from cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ocado slashes sales outlook amid pressure from cost of living crisis

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 8.25am Updated: March 17 2022, 8.33am
Online grocer Ocado said retail revenues dropped 5.7% to £564.7m million in the quarter to February 27 (Doug Peters/PA)
Online grocer Ocado has revealed falling retail sales and cut its full-year revenues outlook as customers rein in spending in the face of soaring cost pressures and return to pre-pandemic shopping habits.

The group said retail revenues dropped 5.7% to £564.7 million in the quarter to February 27 amid a “softening” market overall.

It said food price rises of 4.3% across the sector were impacting wider industry sales, with Ocado having to increase some of its prices “where costs could not be mitigated”.

The group said that this, together with shifting shopper habits since Covid restrictions have eased and as Britons return to offices, mean it now expects annual retail revenue growth “closer to 10%”.

It forecast growth in the “mid-teens” last month.

Shares tumbled more than 5% in morning trading.

Ocado said the war in Ukraine had increased uncertainty over inflation “significantly” in recent weeks.

“The scale of food price inflation over the course of this year, coupled with the overall level of market demand as the cost of living increases, particularly rising energy costs, is difficult to predict,” it added.

Its latest quarter also reflected a tough comparison from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, the group added.

On a two-year comparison, Ocado said sales in its retail division – a joint venture with Marks & Spencer – rose 31.7% over the quarter.

The group added that a 15% drop in customer basket size offset an 11.6% rise in the number of customer transactions.

Melanie Smith, Ocado Retail’s chief executive, said: “The last quarter has been encouraging for Ocado Retail despite the clearly evident challenges the industry and consumers are facing.”

She added: “As we have seen since the end of Covid restrictions, the value of the average basket and shape of the week continue to normalise as we return towards the rhythm of our pre-Covid lives.”

