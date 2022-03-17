James Bond and Spider-Man spark audience recovery at Cineworld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
James Bond and Spider-Man spark audience recovery at Cineworld

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 9.09am
Cineworld saw audience numbers rebound with a strong end to 2021 following the latest James Bond and Spider-Man releases (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cineworld has said a “strong” slate of films at the end of 2021, including James Bond film No Time To Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home, helped audience numbers to rebound sharply.

However, the world’s second largest cinema chain said that the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and a lack of major releases impacted its trade over January and February.

It added that it expects strong trading to kickstart this month due to a strong and full slate of films, including The Batman.

Mooky Greidinger, chief executive of Cineworld, said the group is now “well positioned to execute its strategy and capitalise on the highly anticipated movie schedule” over the rest of the year.

He highlighted a raft of blockbusters set for release later in 2022, including Avatar 2, Top Gun Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The company revealed on Thursday that admissions grew by 75.2% to 95.3 million in 2021 as it benefited from the loosening of pandemic restrictions.

It added that total revenues leapt to 1.8 billion US dollars (£1.37 billion) for the year, compared with 852 million dollars (£646 million) in 2020.

As a result, it also cut its annual losses to 565.8 million US dollars (£429 million), compared with its mammoth 2.6 billion dollar loss from the previous year.

Mr Greidinger added: “Whilst our 2021 results still reflect the impacts of Covid-19, particularly at the start of the financial year, we are encouraged by the recent strong trading performance throughout the final quarter.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Daniel Craig attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die. The film’s release in October helped audience numbers recovery, Cineworld said (Ian West/PA)

“It is clear that our customers remain loyal and have missed the big screen experience as well as the sociability of watching a movie with others.

“Our strong final-quarter performance reflects the pent-up demand for affordable out-of-home entertainment and the record-breaking film slate, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, which showcased the importance of cinematic releases.”

Shares in Cineworld have plunged by around two thirds over the past year as recovery optimism was dented by two legal spats.

In September, the London-listed business struck an agreement to pay 170 million US dollars to disgruntled Regal shareholders who were frustrated with the price it purchased the US cinema chain for following a dispute.

Separately, in December, Cineworld shares dropped by 30% after it was ordered to pay 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million) by a court after it decided not to go through with a takeover of Canadian rival Cineplex as the pandemic broke out.

Shares in the company moved 3% higher in early trading.

