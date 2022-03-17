E-tickets soar as Trainline continues Covid bounceback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business & Environment Business

E-tickets soar as Trainline continues Covid bounceback

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 11.07am
Customers are increasingly turning to digital tickets (PA)
Customers are increasingly turning to digital tickets (PA)

The proportion of customers choosing to buy electronic train tickets has nearly doubled in the past two years, seller Trainline said as it slowly recovers from the pandemic.

The switch to digital was clear on Thursday as the business said that 41% of the tickets it sold in the three months before Omicron hit were e-tickets.

The same figure was just 30% in the financial year ending February 2021, and 21% in the year before that.

It comes as Trainline revealed that sales had reached 68% of pre-Covid levels in the latest financial year.

“Playing a leading role in the wider industry recovery, we encouraged people back onto trains and increasingly towards digital ticketing,” said chief executive Jody Ford.

“I am pleased with our performance this year, which was in line with our expectations despite the short-term impact of Omicron in the fourth quarter.”

The business had expected to sell tickets for between £2.4 billion and £2.8 billion during the year before Omicron hit.

The impact of the new variant pushed sales down by 11 percentage points quarter-to-quarter compared to pre-Covid levels. But sales were still within the target range, reaching £2.5 billion.

Mr Ford said: “In the UK we ran brand-led leisure travel campaigns, launched new features for commuters and scaled our digital railcards.

“In Europe we embraced rail market liberalisation, making it easy for customers to benefit from the increased choice available.

“In France we became the only platform to offer all rail carriers following the addition of Trenitalia France, while in Italy we launched our first major national ad campaign, highlighting Trainline as having all the trains and all the fares in one app.”

Sales to UK consumers dropped from 114% of pre-pandemic levels in the months leading up to Omicron to 92% in the months after.

