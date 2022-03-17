Telecoms firms must do more to help customers struggling to pay bills – Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Telecoms firms must do more to help customers struggling to pay bills – Ofcom

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.21pm
Firms will be expected to offer special discounted packages to customers who are financially vulnerable (Rui Vieira/PA)
Telecoms firms must do more to help customers struggling to pay their bills, Ofcom has said.

Companies will be expected to offer special discounted packages to customers who are financially vulnerable, known as social tariffs, and proactively signpost other support such as payment deferrals or payment plans under the regulator’s proposals.

Recent Ofcom research found that millions of families could save an average of £144 each year on their broadband bill.

Providers should also rotate between writing, emailing, phoning and texting customers who are in debt to increase their chances of reaching them and provide clear information about free debt advice.

Ofcom has also told firms to avoid restricting or disconnecting services to those who are particularly reliant on them to push them into paying outstanding bills.

Around 1.1 million households (5%) are struggling to afford their broadband, rising to around one in 10 among the lowest-income households, the regulator said.

It noted that affordability problems were only likely to worsen this year because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Ofcom’s network and communications group director Lindsey Fussell said: “Phone and broadband are vital to our lives, but many households’ budgets are being seriously squeezed. So it’s crucial that people who are struggling to afford their bills get the support they need.

“We’ve set out clear expectations on the steps providers should take, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on firms to make sure they’re treating customers fairly.”

Ernest Doku, telecoms spokesman at Uswitch.com, said: “As broadband is an essential utility, many providers have packages available for financially vulnerable customers, but our research found that two-thirds of these customers (65%) don’t know these options are available.

“Broadband providers must do more to help people in need. For those struggling to find work, internet access is vital and being threatened with disconnection can cause huge stress.

“Social tariffs aren’t the only way broadband customers can save money. Seven million households in Britain are overpaying by £162 a year because they don’t realise they are out of contract on their deal, despite the looming price rises.”

