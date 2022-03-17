FTSE gains after Bank’s interest rate decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business & Environment Business

FTSE gains after Bank’s interest rate decision

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 5.33pm
Shares rose in London on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Shares rose in London on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The FTSE 100 has notched up a second day of gains after being lifted by its natural resource companies.

A slightly lower pound – although it pared back some of its losses – sparked by the Bank of England’s interest rates decision helped the index push through what was otherwise a fairly poor day in the rest of Europe.

The FTSE ended up 1.3%, a rise of 93.66 points to 7,385.34.

It was a strong performance, especially when compared to its European cousins. The Dax in Germany closed down 0.4% while Paris’s Cac 40 rose 0.4%.

“A more subdued atmosphere prevails across markets today, with any appetite to push the gains of the past two days weakened by central bank moves and fading hopes of progress in Ukraine negotiations,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“In the wake of the Fed and BoE rate hikes traders have turned more defensive, and much of yesterday’s bullishness in markets has been pruned back.

“Like central banks, investors are aware of the rocky global outlook, made worse by the war in Ukraine, and are still nervous about how the downturn in expected GDP growth will hit earnings.”

Fresnillo, Shell, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto had strong showings on the FTSE, after the natural resource sector fell earlier in the week.

Oil prices pushed up 9% to 106.88 dollar per barrel, still far below their peaks earlier this month.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bank of England said that it would hike interest rates but just by 0.25 percentage points to 0.75%.

“It looks like the BoE is going for a pause in its hiking path, having pushed on ahead of other central banks with its third hike in as many meetings today,” Mr Beauchamp said.

“The likely slowdown in the UK economy means that, even if inflation continues to rise, the bank may look to act in an even more measured manner.

“No one can accuse the BoE of rushing it, but even the recent tempo of hikes looks too quick.

“Thus the pound has seen its gains against various currencies given back, and could struggle in the near-term as the more dovish tone is digested by markets.”

In the US the S&P 500 and Dow Jones had both gained around 0.4% shortly after markets closed in Europe.

In London, Ocado was the FTSE’s worst performer after the business revealed that retail sales are falling.

The business cut its outlook for the full year, as it said customers are tightening their belts due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Some shoppers who switched to online grocery buying during the pandemic are also abandoning their deliveries and going to the supermarket instead. Shares in the business closed down 8.2%.

Elsewhere, Cineworld shares also fell, by nearly 5%, after the business said that it had been hit during January and February due to Omicron, and a lack of big film releases.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, up 69p to 1,650p, Fresnillo, up 29.6p to 730.8p, Smurfit Kappa, up 132p to 3,538p, Halma, up 83p to 2,500p, and Shell, up 61.8p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 99p to 1,105p, Polymetal, down 8p to 140.1p, Natwest Group, down 9p to 212.7p, M&G, down 9p to 216.9p, and Royal Mail, down 8p to 363.6p.

