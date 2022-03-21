Irish transport minister to speak to Ryanair about refugee price hike claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Irish transport minister to speak to Ryanair about refugee price hike claims

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 9.31am Updated: March 21 2022, 9.43am
The Irish Transport Minister has said that he will speaking to Ryanair about allegations of a jump in prices between Poland and Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
The Irish Transport Minister has said that he will speaking to Ryanair about allegations of a jump in prices between Poland and Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish Transport Minister has said he will talk to Ryanair after the airline was accused of hiking prices along one of the key routes to Ireland for Ukrainian refugees.

Ryanair has rejected claims that the fares have jumped between Poland and Ireland, an accusation levelled by Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko last week.

Eamon Ryan, the Irish Minister for Transport, is due to meet the Ukrainian Ambassador this week.

He said that he would listen to Ms Gerasko before discussing the issue with the Irish low-cost airline.

“We’re in constant touch with Ryanair. Through the previous Covid crisis, on a number of occasions, they helped us in terms of getting people out of difficult places in different ways,” Mr Ryan said on Monday.

“Let me first of all talk to the ambassador and then I’ll talk to Ryanair without a doubt,” he told RTE radio.

Mr Ryan also said that Ireland will be pushing for more punitive sanctions against Russia, when EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels later on Monday.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will be at that meeting and Mr Ryan said that Ireland would back tougher measures taken against Russian oil and gas.

“We will be pushing for the further, stronger sanctions. We don’t have fighter jets. We can’t enforce a no fly zone over over Ukraine but we can and will put further pressure in every way we can on the Russian Government to desist and stop,” he said.

He confirmed that Ireland has already taken in around 10,000 Ukrainian refugees.

“We have also in this country, like every other European country, opened our doors and how we manage that – we have some 10,000 people arrived already – there will be more coming and the challenge that presents is immense beyond compare.”

Asked about sanctions on Russian fuel, he said: “I think if we can get agreement and it has to be based on collective agreement, that’s our strength, we would introduce whatever sanctions are applied straightaway.”

Ireland is less reliant on Russian oil and gas than some European counterparts, with only 2-3% of gas supplies in the country coming from imported Russian gas.

While the Green Party leader said that he did not believe fuel rationing was a likely prospect, he stressed no one could predict the next direction of the war.

“We’re in a war situation. No one knows how this might escalate. And we do have to provide wartime measures, in effect, to manage supplies, but I’m confident we can do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]