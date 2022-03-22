B&Q owner removes Russian products and reveals profits topped £1bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
B&Q owner removes Russian products and reveals profits topped £1bn

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 7.51am
B&Q owner Kingfisher’s profits topped £1bn (Paul Faith/PA)
B&Q owner Kingfisher has revealed profits soared above £1 billion last year as the DIY boom seen throughout the Covid-19 pandemic continued.

Bosses said the extra cash would be handed out to shareholders through dividends and buying up stock to boost the share price, with £550 million returned to investors.

However, the company saw a marked fall in sales in the three months to the end of January, including a rare drop in sales at its popular Screwfix stores.

The company, which also owns DIY stores in France, Poland, Iberia and Romania, added that since the war in Ukraine started it has removed Russian and Belarusian products from its shelves.

Kingfisher said it was also in discussions with suppliers to ensure products were not being sourced from either country, saying they were “shocked and deeply concerned” at the Ukrainian invasion.

The company sold its Castorama Russia business in September 2020.

Rising inflation has been managed through placing orders in bulk and taking advantage of Kingfisher’s size to secure better terms on shipping containers.

But bosses warned they expect cost pressure to continue into the current year, with inflation likely to rise further as energy and shipping costs remain high.

The shortage of products also had a small impact during the year, the company added, with raw materials for housebuilding and outdoor ranges particularly impacted.

Overall, it was a strong year for the group, with sales up 6.8% to £13.2 billion and pre-tax profit jumping 33% to £1 billion in the 12 months to the end of January compared with a year earlier.

But most of the growth came in the first half of last year – as the retailer benefited from its essential retailer status while other stores were closed during lockdown periods.

In the UK and Ireland, B&Q sales fell 5.6% in the three months from August to October, and dropped 2.9% in the three months from November to January.

Screwfix grew just 0.2% and fell 4.2% in the same two periods compared with a year earlier, although on a pre-Covid two-year basis both brands remain up.

