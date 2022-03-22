House sales down by a fifth in February compared with a year earlier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
House sales down by a fifth in February compared with a year earlier

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 10.05am Updated: March 22 2022, 11.11am
An estimated 112,240 transactions took place in February across the UK, according to HMRC figures (Andrew Matthews/PA)
House sales in February were around a fifth lower than the same month in 2021, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

An estimated 112,240 transactions took place in February across the UK, which was 20.8% lower than in February 2021, HMRC said.

The total was, however, 4.4% higher than in January 2022.

A stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended completely from October last year, after being gradually phased out.

Similar holidays had also taken place in Scotland and Wales.

On Monday, property website Rightmove reported that the average price tag on a home in Britain has topped £350,000 for the first time.

Rightmove said average asking prices are more than 10% higher than a year ago and are being stoked by an imbalance between buyer demand and the number of properties available for sale.

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker Coreco, said: “Moving forward, there are countless hurdles for households to clear in 2022, primarily rising interest rates and soaring inflation, so that will also apply a degree of downward pressure on transaction levels.

“However, rents are soaring and the desire of people to move out of the rental market will keep transaction levels ticking over.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive officer of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “As the weather starts to feel more spring-like, more stock is coming to market but not quickly enough to satisfy pent-up demand from buyers who didn’t make their move last year and remain keen to do so.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and a former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), said: “As we are finding in our offices, the momentum which began with the release of pent-up demand after lockdown restrictions relaxed shows little signs of abating and may even be on the rise, thanks to recent welcome additions in stock levels.”

Lawrence Bowles, director of residential research at Savills, said: “While we are still seeing strong momentum in the market, data on agreed sales shows we are also starting to see stratification in sales activity between different price points.

“TwentyCi records show that sales of properties under £200,000 are still well below where they were pre-pandemic, whereas sales for properties worth £300,000 to £500,000 were 47% higher than their pre-pandemic levels, and between £500,000 and £1 million the market saw 73% more sales than before Covid.

“Part of this shift is because there simply aren’t as many homes under £300,000 as before, as we’ve seen values rise over the course of the pandemic.”

Nick Leeming, chairman at Jackson-Stops, said: “Whilst today’s year-on-year figures reflect the absence of the stamp duty holiday incentive, the significant increase from January this year is indicative of a market driven by intent, as the middle to high end of the market continues to press forward with their desire to move home.”

