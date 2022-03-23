Pendragon warns Ukraine conflict could further hit new car supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pendragon warns Ukraine conflict could further hit new car supply

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 9.07am Updated: March 23 2022, 9.57am
Car dealership Pendragon has warned the Ukraine conflict may further hit new motor supply this year as it revealed a return to annual profit (Peter Byrne/PA)
Car dealership Pendragon has warned the Ukraine conflict may further hit new motor supply this year as it revealed a return to annual profit.

The Evans Halshaw and Stratstone owner said the shortage of new cars is expected to continue throughout 2022, with the potential for the Ukraine crisis to compound supply woes and send costs rising even higher.

It posted pre-tax profits of £73.3 million for 2021 against losses of £29.6 million in 2020 after it benefited from the lifting of Covid restrictions and as car shortages sent vehicle prices surging.

Underlying pre-tax profits hit a record £83 million, up from £8.2 million in 2020.

The figures come after it was reported at the weekend that Pendragon recently rejected a secret £400 million takeover approach from Swedish car retailer and major shareholder Hedin Group.

It is thought that Hedin may be lining up another bid for the business, with the speculation sending shares surging higher earlier this week.

But shares eased back by 4% on Wednesday as the group said it would not pay a final dividend for 2021 and cautioned it will face higher costs in 2022 amid pressure to increase staff wages, soaring energy bills and the impact of business rates reverting to full levels.

Bill Berman, chief executive of Pendragon, said: “We expect existing supply chain constraints to continue in the current year, and we are mindful of the potential for further disruption to new vehicle supply chains as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.”

New cars
A global chips shortage has hit sales of new cars (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Car showrooms were impacted by lengthy delays to the delivery of new motors last year amid a global shortage of microchips used in vehicle electronics and due to wider supply chain disruption.

Manufacturers pulled back on supplies and orders for microchips after sales fell in the early stages of the pandemic and were unable to keep up as car production ramped up again when demand recovered.

There are fears Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could knock chip supply further, as Ukraine supplies around 70% of the critical gas used in microchip production.

But in a boost for dealerships, motor prices have jumped due to demand outstripping supply, with used car values also rocketing.

Pendragon said trading in the first two months of 2022 has been good, with underlying profit in January and February ahead of 2021 as higher prices have supported margins.

But it said: “Both new and used margins are expected to reduce during the course of 2022 from extraordinary levels achieved in 2021.”

