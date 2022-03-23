Saga narrows losses as cruises resume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Saga narrows losses as cruises resume

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 9.13am
Saga narrows losses as cruises resume. (Saga/PA)
Saga narrows losses as cruises resume. (Saga/PA)

Over-50s cruise and insurance business Saga narrowed its losses last year as easing Covid restrictions allowed the company to take more passengers on trips.

The company said pre-tax losses were £23.5 million in the 12 months to the end of January compared with £61.2 million a year earlier.

Revenues were up from £337.6 million to £377.2 million.

Bosses struggled for most of the first half of the year to run its cruise and holiday operations but they remained hopeful for the future with booking for this year at 73% capacity.

Bookings for its tour operations remain 30% below pre-pandemic levels with customer confidence still impacted by Covid-19, although the company said it expects this to recover during the year.

Saga cruises have been held back due to the pandemic (Saga/PA)

In the insurance division, the number of motor and home policies were 1.6 million – an increase of 1.4% on the prior year – and customer retention was also up.

Chief executive Euan Sutherland said: “Over the last year, Saga has delivered a resilient performance, whilst laying the foundations for future growth.”

He added: “The insurance business delivered a robust performance with the second year of policy growth after several years in decline, whilst in travel, we resumed operations, secured positive cruise bookings for 2022/23 and began the restructure of our tour operations business.

“Looking to the future, I am both confident and excited about the opportunities ahead of us as we emerge stronger from the pandemic than we went in, whilst remaining mindful of the current challenging external environment.”

Saga said it has also made an initial assessment of the potential impact that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could have on the business.

It said “potential downsides are considered to be limited to short-term reductions to travel bookings and inflationary pressures”, but that any impact has been covered.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier