A list of all Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches to close

Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 60 branches across the country.

Here is a list of all sites due for closure, and the date they will shut.

Bank of Scotland

Aberdeen 201 Union Street – September 14

Alness – July 27

Brechin – August 2

Broxburn – August 9

Carluke – June 27

Clarkston – July 4

Dunblane – July 7

Dyce – July 5

Edinburgh Barnton – July 13

Edinburgh Shandwick – July 13

Forres – July 11

Glasgow Riddrie – August 9

Innerleithen – August 4

Kirkcudbright – August 3

Lockerbie – August 8

Selkirk – August 8

Shotts – August 15

Stromness – August 17

Troon – September 21

Halifax

Abingdon – June 29

Beaconsfield – July 28

Beccles – July 5

Belfast Shaftesbury – June 28

Bideford – July 6

Devizes – July 27

Doncaster Market Place – September 19

Dunstable – July 11

Finchley Central – July 12

Halifax Commercial Street – September 19

Margate – July 18

Morriston – July 18

Penge – August 10

Totton – July 19

Wokingham – July 20

Worcester Park – July 20

Yeadon – July 25

Lloyds Bank

Aylesbury Gatehouse – July 26

Beaconsfield – June 29

Birmingham Temple Row – September 15

Bolton Westhoughton – August 1

Bradford Thornbury – August 11

Buckingham – September 20

Chandlers Ford – June 30

Chipping Campden – August 10

Colchester St Johns – June 30

Cottingham – September 20

Edgbaston – September 21

Knutsford – July 6

Liverpool Woolton – July 7

Lyndhurst – July 14

Marlow – July 13

Morriston Swansea – August 4

Oxford Summertown – July 21

Poulton-le-Fylde – August 3

Rushden – June 28

Shanklin – July 26

Shrewsbury Mount Pleasant – July 28

Smethwick – August 11

Swanwick – July 21

Tiptree – July 25