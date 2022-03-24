Lloyd’s of London warns Ukraine war will be ‘major claim’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lloyd’s of London warns Ukraine war will be ‘major claim’

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 9.31am
Lloyd’s of London has warned the Ukraine war will be a ‘major claim’ on insurers this year (PA)
Insurance market Lloyd’s of London has warned the Ukraine war will be a “major claim” this year.

The group did not give a figure, but said it is in “close dialogue” with market partners to gauge the scale of their exposure to Ukraine and the impact of Russia’s invasion.

It said: “Lloyd’s believes that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will be a major claim to the market in 2022.”

But it stressed that direct and indirect claims are “expected to fall within manageable tolerances and will not create solvency challenges”.

It added: “Lloyd’s continues to work in lockstep with governments and regulators around the world to support and implement a complex series of sanctions on the Russian state.”

The comments came as Lloyd’s revealed it swung out of the red last year, with pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion against losses of £900 million in 2020.

It bounced back after the pandemic in 2020 marked its most costly single event on record and sent it tumbling to its worst underwriting result for three years.

The group said its combined operating ratio, which is a measure of underwriting profitability, improved from 110.3% in 2020 to 93.5% last year – the best result for seven years.

John Neal, chief executive of Lloyd’s, said: “In a world buffeted by increasingly complex and connected risks – from the pandemic to a geopolitical conflict – the Lloyd’s market is standing by its customers and supporting their recovery when things go wrong.

“Against this backdrop, I’m pleased to see the market return to profitability following the decisive action taken in recent years to improve performance.”

There are fears 2022 will be a tougher year as the Ukraine conflict shows little sign of ending and worries that some sectors, such as aviation insurance and trade credit, may be facing hefty claims.

It is thought there may be a hit from bad debts as a result of the conflict and unrecoverable planes.

