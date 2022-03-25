Co-op appoints first female boss in 159-year history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Co-op appoints first female boss in 159-year history

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 11.25am
Shirine Khoury-Haq, new chief executive of Co-op (Co-op/PA)
Shirine Khoury-Haq, new chief executive of Co-op (Co-op/PA)

The Co-op has appointed the group’s first female chief executive since it was founded in 1863, the company announced.

Shirine Khoury-Haq will replace current boss Steve Murrells, who will step down after ten years with the group at the company’s annual meeting in May.

Ms Khoury-Haq is currently boss of Co-op’s Life Services division, which sells insurance policies, and the group’s finance chief.

The new boss is expected to see her salary increase in line with Mr Murrells’, who took home £2.2 million in 2020. Ms Khoury-Haq was paid £1.1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020.

She said: “I am proud to be part of a wonderful organisation that contributes so much to our communities and our country.

“We have lots to do and I am looking forward to working with my 60,000 colleagues, (chairman) Allan (Leighton) and our board to continue to make the Co-op a special place to work while providing great products and services to our customers and members.”

Steve Murrells
Steve Murrells is leaving Co-op later this year (Co-op/PA)

Outgoing boss Mr Murrells said he was leaving now because if he was to stay he would need to commit to at least five more years with the business.

He said: “It is important to put a clear CEO succession plan in place.

“This is especially the case as we begin the process to appoint a new chairman.

“In such circumstances I would either have needed to commit for another five years or step down now to allow a new CEO to become established and allow a smooth transition to occur, ahead of a new chairman arriving.

“I have therefore chosen to take that step now.”

Chairman Mr Leighton, who also sits on the board of BrewDog, will have been at Co-op for nine years by 2024 and is expected to stand down by then.

Corporate governance rules say non-executives should remain on boards for no longer than nine years.

Mr Leighton said: “Steve’s decision will ensure the transitioning of both chair and CEO will take place seamlessly.

“Steve has done a tremendous job at the Co-op in his ten years of tenure and has been at the forefront of our transition.

“He is a top class leader and person and his legacy in the Co-op is firmly embedded.

“Shirine has excellent leadership skills and a deep level of operational experience, gained globally across a number of sectors.

“She understands our Co-op and I and the rest of the board look forward to working closely with her going forward.”

The new boss prior to joining Co-op was the chief operating officer of the Lloyds of London insurance market and currently sits as a non-executive at housebuilder Persimmon.

