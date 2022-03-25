Talks between RMT and P&O over sackings end after 20 minutes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talks between union officials and P&O over the sacking of almost 800 seafarers ended after 20 minutes without any agreement.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said the “obnoxiousness and hostility” of the company was on display at the meeting.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (House of Commons)

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “P&O were not prepared to listen to any scenario or develop any idea that would provide a means to create a solution to the current disastrous situation.

“The meeting broke up inside 20 minutes as P&O were simply unprepared to change their course from the illegal dismissal of 800 seafarers.

“RMT will continue to press the Government for an immediate intervention by whatever means necessary to make P&O perform a U-turn and get our members reinstated.

“We also call on the entire labour movement, the public, the freight and logistics sector and the political community to support an immediate and total boycott of all P&O services.

“The people of the UK need to pull P&O to account and make sure that the law in the workplace is upheld, that British workers can have job security and decent pay and that P&O workers get workplace justice.”