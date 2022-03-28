Fuel prices ‘fall like a feather’ despite Rishi Sunak’s duty cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fuel prices ‘fall like a feather’ despite Rishi Sunak’s duty cut

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 10.33am
Fuel retailers have been accused of refusing to pass on Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s duty cut in full (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fuel retailers have been accused of refusing to pass on Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s duty cut in full.

Mr Sunak used his spring statement on March 23 to reduce fuel duty by 5p per litre.

That was worth a saving of 6p per litre owing to the impact on VAT.

But the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has fallen by just 3.7p per litre.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price per litre on Sunday was 163.6p, compared with 167.3p on March 22.

The average price of diesel fell by 2.4p per litre over the same period, from 179.7p to 177.3p.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Why are drivers not surprised that on average a third of the petrol saving has yet to be passed on at the pumps?

“The fuel trade always disputes the accusation that pump prices shoot up like a rocket and fall like a feather. Now we know the truth.”

Mr Bosdet said the Treasury “must have expected more from UK forecourts”.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will be disappointed that prices haven’t come down further since last week’s fuel duty cut.

“As duty is charged on the wholesale cost of fuel, it’s the case that some retailers will be waiting for new deliveries in order to buy fuel in at the cheaper rate – meaning drivers will have to wait to see the benefit at the pumps.

“What happens to the oil price, and in turn wholesale costs, in the coming days will be crucial. If prices rise, there’s a risk the fuel duty cut will be cancelled out as retailers face higher costs.”

