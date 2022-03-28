Barclays takes £450m hit after overselling products to investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Barclays takes £450m hit after overselling products to investors

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 11.51am
Barclays to pay out £450m for trading too many products (Tim Goode/PA)
Barclays to pay out £450m for trading too many products (Tim Goode/PA)

Barclays is set to lose £450 million after the bank admitted it sold more products to investors than it was allowed to.

Under US banking rules, the company was allowed to sell over a three-year period 20.8 billion dollars (£15.8 billion) worth of structured notes that track equities and exchange traded notes that track commodity prices and offer debt-related trades.

But Barclays admitted in the past year it sold 15 billion dollars (£11.4 billion) worth of products more than it was allowed to under regulations agreed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As a result, the bank must agree to buy back the unregulated products and absorb the expected £450 million hit.

An independent inquiry has been launched by Barclays into the issue and the US authorities are also investigating how the overselling could occur.

The bank said: “Barclays has commissioned an independent review of the facts and circumstances relating to this matter including, among other things, the control environment related to such issuances.

“Separately, regulatory authorities are conducting inquiries and making requests for information.”

It was not immediately clear what checks are in place to ensure traders at Barclays did not sell more than they were entitled to or whether commissions they made over the unregulated trades would be clawed back.

Barclays did not say who would lead the independent inquiry or how long it would last.

It is understood that many of the products were linked to the price of oil and tracking the volatility index, which have both performed strongly in the past year.

Barclays also announced that as a result of the payment, it would halt a planned £1 billion share buyback temporarily, although this will start again later this year.

