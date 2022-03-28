Some people ‘ignoring crucial name-check warnings when making bank transfers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Some people ‘ignoring crucial name-check warnings when making bank transfers’

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 12.03am
Around one in 12 people have pressed ahead with a bank transfer even when the payee account name and number do not exactly match, according to Lloyds Bank (Yui Mok/PA)
Around one in 12 (8%) people have pressed ahead with a bank transfer even when the payee account name and number do not exactly match, a survey has found.

Doing so could put them at risk of sending the money to a stranger’s account by mistake or to a fraudster who has deliberately given false details.

The Confirmation of Payee (CoP) service, which launched in 2019, checks whether the details entered match the account of the person or organisation being paid.

Lloyds Bank, which commissioned the research, found less than half (47%) of people would carry out further checks before proceeding with a transaction when presented with a “Confirmation of Payee unavailable” message.

This often means the recipient bank or payment services provider is not signed up to the service, so the account details cannot be automatically checked.

Only 41% of those surveyed were familiar with CoP.

Less than a quarter (24%) said they would recognise that a “no match” could be a warning sign of a scam, the survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK found.

Lloyds Bank said its own analysis of outbound transfers made to all major banks and payment service providers last year indicated that transactions involving firms not using CoP were up to 100 times more likely to be reported as fraudulent by customers at a later date.

This difference in fraud rates cannot solely be attributed solely to CoP, and differences in investments in fraud prevention and detection measures will also play a part, it said.

Many banks have signed up to a voluntary industry code which reimburses victims of bank transfer scams in situations where neither the customer nor their bank is to blame. However concerns have been raised that the code has been applied inconsistently.

Some providers also have their own initiatives. TSB has its own fraud refund guarantee.

Nationwide Building Society, which has signed up to the industry code, also has a scam checker helpline that people can call if they are unsure whether something is a scam.

If people are given the go-ahead to make the payment but still fall victim to a bank transfer (APP) scam, they will be refunded in full under the society’s scam protection promise.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Fraudsters are trying to steal people’s money all the time, they never stop. We’re talking about organised crime gangs, constantly inventing new scams to dupe victims out of their hard-earned cash.

“So, when you’re making a bank transfer and a warning flashes up to say that the account details don’t match, or can’t be checked at all, that should set alarm bells ringing straight away.

“Stop, take notice and think about why that could possibly be the case. There’s a big chance it’s because you’re being scammed.

“We urge all payment providers to introduce Confirmation of Payee as quickly as possible. We can see it deters criminals now, and, if more people take notice of the warnings, it can help stop fraudsters in their tracks.”

