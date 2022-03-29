Housebuilder Bellway sees profits rise but Ukraine war adds to cost pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Housebuilder Bellway sees profits rise but Ukraine war adds to cost pressures

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 8.15am
Housebuilder Bellway has reported higher half-year profits (PA)
Housebuilder Bellway has notched up higher half-year profits but revealed a further bill for high-rise fire safety works and cautioned over ongoing cost pressures amid the Ukraine conflict.

The Newcastle-based group reported a 9.8% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £307.6 million for the six months to January 31 thanks to record completions of 5,694 homes.

It set aside another £22.1 million for fire safety works on potentially dangerous cladding on its tall buildings following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, bringing its total cost so far to £186.8 million since 2017.

The group said it will continue to see surging inflation, which it warned could be compounded by the Ukraine war.

It said: “Materials shortages, rising fuel prices and wage costs are expected to result in continued inflationary pressures in the year ahead, with these potentially exacerbated by the worldwide consequences of the crisis in Ukraine.”

But it said so far house price rises had been offsetting rising costs for the group, with average selling prices rising 2.9% to £311,849.

The group shrugged off concerns that the cost of living crisis and rising interest rates are set to dampen the roaring property market.

It said: “Customer interest and trading conditions have remained strong, with early indications suggesting that the underlying market demand will result in an upbeat spring selling season.”

Its order book has grown since the end of January, to 7,491 homes worth £2.2 billion as at March 13, against £1.6 billion a year ago, and weekly reservations rose 10.6% to 291 in the six weeks since February 1.

This puts it on track to sell more than 11,100 homes over 2021-22, up around 10% year-on-year, at an average selling price of over £305,000.

Group chief executive Jason Honeyman said: “The mortgage market is generally supportive and notwithstanding the recent, modest rises in interest rates and ongoing cost-of-living inflationary pressures, our mid-market product remains affordable in a historical context.”

The group’s cladding fire safety costs come amid a ballooning bill for the housebuilding sector following the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in 2017.

Bellway said it had been able to recover £2.5 million of the latest increase in costs, with a total of £29.7 million recouped from suppliers, subcontractors and professional advisors “where they have fallen short of the standards required”.

