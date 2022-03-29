SSE increases earnings outlook after help from weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
SSE increases earnings outlook after help from weather

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 11.43am
SSE said investment had remained on track (Steve Parsons/PA)
SSE said investment had remained on track (Steve Parsons/PA)

SSE said that recent weather has helped its renewable energy production catch up a little with what was originally planned.

The business upped its earnings outlook as it said that a 19% shortfall in output from its wind and solar farms in the nine months to the end of December has reduced to a 12% shortfall over the last year.

Bosses said the business has done well in the turbulent market of recent months, which has seen energy prices spike around the world.

“SSE’s integrated and balanced business model has performed well in turbulent market conditions, with expected financial performance now broadly aligning with our internal projections at the beginning of the year,” said finance director Gregor Alexander.

The business said that it expects adjusted earnings per share to reach between 92p and 97p in the year to the end of March. Previously guidance was set to at least 90p.

Full-year expenditure is still on track to exceed £2 billion while the £1.3 billion it got from selling Scotia Gas Networks will help reduce adjusted net debt to £9 billion.

“At the same time, we have made further progress with the SGN disposal and we have a number of attractive options to support accelerated electrification of the economy,” Mr Alexander said.

“Our significant investment programme will make a huge contribution towards both net zero and energy security whilst publication of our Net Zero Transition Plan gives stakeholders more detail on how we will decarbonise our businesses.”

Shares in SSE rose 1.1%.

Separately, energy supplier Good Energy reported a nearly 12% rise in revenue in 2021, reaching £146 million thanks to rises in the wholesale costs of energy.

Gross profit dipped by 8.6%, reaching £27 million, the business said.

Chief executive Nigel Pocklington said: “In December, I called the high cost of energy a national crisis.

“This has been exacerbated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Whilst renewables should play a vital role in our long-term energy strategy, only the Government can bring short-term respite.

“The response to date has been inadequate, and further support will undoubtedly be needed.”

